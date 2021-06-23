Migration Amnesty: In Greece, forcing migrants back to the other side of the border has become an established practice

According to a report released on Wednesday, Greek border guards have committed violent and illegal arrests of migrants. The detainees have been returned to Turkey.

International human rights organization Amnesty International says in a recent report in its reportthat the Greek authorities are engaging in illegal so-called pushback activities at their borders. In pushback operations, migrants trying to enter the territory of the European Union are forced back to the Turkish border and are not given the opportunity to seek asylum.

The organization sees that operations have become an established practice at the Greek border.

According to a report released on Wednesday, Greek border guards have committed violent and illegal arrests of migrants. The detainees have been returned to Turkey. According to the organization, the activity is in violation of Greek human rights obligations, EU laws and international law.

The cases covered in the recent report are from June to December last year. For the report, 16 people have been interviewed who have reported 21 pushback cases. The organization estimates that the restorations have affected about a thousand people.

Greece has repeatedly denied previous similar allegations.