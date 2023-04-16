Migration | Already more than 400 have drowned in the Mediterranean this year, Italy wants to speed up the deportation of those who have reached the shore

Italy declared a state of emergency at the beginning of the week due to the number of migrants. The number of arrivals has multiplied despite the recent law that forces people in distress at sea to pass.

To the Mediterranean has drowned more migrants in the beginning of the year than in years. The number of entrepreneurs has multiplied, but at the same time the coastal states of the Mediterranean are actively trying to hinder rescue efforts.

This year, at least 441 people have drowned in the Mediterranean while trying to reach Europe, says the international migration organization IOM in its latest report. The number is the highest since 2017.

At least around 300 people are also missing, so there are probably many more victims.

Of the victims the number has increased because the route of migrants trying to reach Europe from Africa has shifted again to the dangerous central route, i.e. from Libya and Tunisia towards Italy. On the other hand, especially Italy and Libya are trying to respond to the rapid increase in the number of migrants by making the work of rescue organizations more difficult.

Migration organization The IOM says that the part to blame for the unnecessary deaths is the too slow or completely absent response of “state” rescue operations, i.e. Italy, Libya, Tunisia and Malta to emergency calls.

According to IOM, in the beginning of the year, there were at least six cases of delays in rescue operations, which led to the death of at least 127 people. In the seventh case, calls for help were not answered at all, resulting in the deaths of at least 73 people.

At the same time, the rescue efforts of non-governmental organizations have decreased, because states try to prevent their activities.

In March, Libyan coastguards fired warning shots as a rescue vessel approached a rubber boat in distress. The next day, Italy detained the crew of another ship after it had rescued 180 people in distress at sea, IOM says.

Italian At the beginning of the week, the government declared a state of emergency because of the Mediterranean migrants. The state of emergency is not intended to enhance rescue operations, but to process and deport those who have reached the shore more quickly.

The state of emergency enables additional funding of five million euros and the transfer of other resources to the development of emergency accommodation and processing centers for migrants. The state of emergency is valid for six months.

“Frankly, this does not solve the problem. The problem can only be solved by the intervention of the EU,” said the Minister of Civil Defense and Maritime Affairs Nello Musumeci.

A ship carrying around four hundred migrants was in distress in the Mediterranean on Monday.

Visitors drive to the most dangerous central route, for example the situation in Tunisia.

Tunisia has been a stopover where immigrants from sub-Saharan Africa have been able to spend years, but the authoritarian president Kais Saied has sought to drive migrants from the country with violent attacks on undocumented migrants. The Tunisian economy is also in a bad crisis.

The number of immigrants from Tunisia has steadily increased in Italy since 2019, when Saied came to power.

Italian the extreme right-wing government that came to power in the fall promised to intervene in the again increased migrant traffic with even tougher means.

In January, a law came into force that practically prohibits ships from helping several ships in distress on the same rescue trip. So rescuers have to pass people in distress at sea. Ships can be fined up to 50,000 euros, and aid organizations’ ships can be seized.

The Coast Guard also assigns volunteer rescue vessels further afield to western and even northern Italian ports to make their work more difficult.

Spokesperson for the German rescue organization Sea-Eye Maximilian James said in January that the organization’s ship was ordered to continue as far as Livorno in northern Italy, despite receiving a distress call.

“Because we responded to an emergency call [määräyksen vastaisesti], we could save 45 people who had already been at sea for six days. If we had gone straight to Livorno, they would probably be dead by now. It is our duty, as is the duty of every ship, to rescue people in distress at sea,” said James news channel for Al Jazeera in January.

From violent despite the measures, more migrants have arrived in Italy than in years. Over the Easter weekend alone, more than three thousand people landed in Italy.

More than 31,000 people have already arrived in Italy this year. At the same time last year, there were 7,900 visitors.

The newcomers attempt the life-threatening route up to six or seven times if they are deported.

Italy strives to find out the identity of the newcomers faster and deport them. Human rights organizations have criticized the Italian government.

“I don’t think this is about human rights violations,” said a researcher at the Italian Foreign Policy Institute and a former EU permanent representative Ferdinando Nelli Feroci news agency for Al Jazeera.

“There are very serious human rights violations and restrictions on basic rights in countries like Afghanistan and Eritrea, and the citizens of these countries have rights to protection and asylum.”

According to Feroc, on the other hand, the vast majority of those arriving on the southern coasts of Italy are migrants moving for economic reasons.

“Accepting these migrants and dealing with their cases is the problem that the emergency plan is trying to address.”