The National direction of Migration issued an alert this Sunday so that Argentines with scheduled flights to India postpone the trip due to the health crisis that that country is going through due to the new variant of coronavirus. In the last 24 hours, he reported more than 350 thousand infections and 2,803 deaths.

“We recommend not traveling to India for the moment. The new strain detected is spreading rapidly,” said Migration Director Florencia Carignano through social media.

“Germany, France, Italy, Canada and the United Arab Emirates, among others, have already restricted direct flights to that country,” Carigliano tweeted.

Meanwhile, the Coronavirus News site published that the pandemic is “out of control in India” and warned that “the new variant of Covid has overwhelmed hospitals and has turned the streets in crematoriums“.

Switzerland and the Czech Republic announced that they detected cases with this variant of the coronavirus, amid renewed concerns about the circulation of that variant, considered more contagious, and that led Germany to join the list of those that prohibit flights with that Asian country .

“The first case of the ‘Indian’ strain of Covid-19 was detected in Switzerland, it is a passenger who arrived through a transit airport,” the Federal Office of Public Health reported on its Twitter account.

The text added that consultations focusing on the possibility of including India in a list of dangerous countries in terms of epidemiological situation are ongoing, the Sputnik news agency reported.

In turn, the Minister of Health of the Czech Republic, Petr Arenberger, said that the same strain, detected for the first time in the Indian state of West Bengal and considered a double mutation of the virus, has already entered the country.

India broke a record for daily coronavirus cases, with more than 346,000, as the government struggles to provide oxygen to hospitals overwhelmed by hundreds of thousands of patients.

In addition to the local mutation, identified as B.1.618, the strains detected for the first time in the United Kingdom, South Africa and Brazil have already been registered in the country.

Source: Télam

DD