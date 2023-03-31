a dozen of agents of Migration’s national institute (INM) they protested this Thursday for the apprehension of three of his companions detained by the Attorney General of the Republic for the case of the 39 migrants who died as a result of a fire in the immigration center of Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua.

The demonstration came after authorities in Mexico City reported that five people were detained in connection with the death of the migrants, including three INM officials and two private security police officers.

The agents demonstrated at the central offices of the Córdova-Americas International Bridge, which links Mexico with the United States, and pointed out that the detention of their colleagues “is unjustified.”

One of the agents and the one who spoke in an annoying tone was Jesús Ignacio Molina Leyva, who told EFE that his companions “did what they could”.

He explained that a video circulating on social networks shows “one of his colleagues who took a fire extinguisher (to fight the fire), but it did not work properly and was unable to put out the flames.”

He said that he knows his colleagues and said that “they are not inhuman, they do their job that has been conferred on them by the country’s migration law.”

In addition, he pointed out that the highest positions must also be tried.

“All the commissioners are the first to be in jail, not us (agents) who only do our job,” he added.

The nonconformist recalled that there is a regulation that must be complied with “the cowards are crouching there, there is the one who must speak (referring to the head of the INM of Ciudad Juárez).”