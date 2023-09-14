This Thursday the Colombia-United States Consular Affairs Group, a binational instrument that aims to advance an ambitious agenda that includes the country’s inclusion in the US visa waiver program, the family reunification program recently announced by Washington, the mobility centers installed in the country and the expansion of services and assistance for fellow citizens.

According to a statement from the Colombian embassy in Washington, “the Working Group, which represents the highest instance of consular dialogue between Colombia and the United States, has been consolidated over ten sessions as the space for analysis and addressing consular issues of mutual interest”.

Luis Gilberto Murillo, Colombian ambassador in Washington.

The Colombian delegation, headed by the Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, Francisco Coy, the Colombian ambassador to the United States, Luis Gilberto Murillo, and the director of Migration Colombia, Fernando García, “will address issues such as the expansion of legal migration channels through mechanisms such as non-immigrant visas, the validation of Colombian titles in the United States, access to categories of temporary visas previously inaccessible areas, the Family Reunification Program and cooperation in assistance to fellow nationals”.

“After a four-year pause, the meeting of the Consular Affairs Group marks the beginning of a new stage in our consular relationship and takes a first big step towards visa exemption, opening spaces towards greater mobility and opportunities for our compatriots in Colombia and the United States,” Murillo said.

SERGIO GÓMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

On Twitter @sergom68