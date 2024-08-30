Ciudad Juarez.- From 2019 to 2024, the National Human Rights Commission (CNDH) has received 5,596 complaints against the National Migration Institute (INM), including the fire that occurred at the Ciudad Juárez immigration station in March of last year, in which 40 people of foreign origin died.

According to information provided by the Institute of the Ministry of the Interior itself, of the total number of complaints against it from January 1, 2019 to August 21, 2024, it handled 5,500, which represented 98.28 percent.

During the same period, the INM responded to 108 precautionary measures requested by the CNDH and the National Council to Prevent Discrimination (Conapred), which were accepted and addressed.

During the first seven months of 2024, the CNDH opened a total of 1,025 files for complaints against the immigration authority, 537 of which were handled by the Institute.

“Through its National Alert System (SNA), which conducts a monthly analysis of the five federal authorities that accumulate the largest number of complaints, the CNDH reports that in the period from January to July 2024, the National Migration Institute (INM) remains in third place among the entities that accumulate the largest number of complaints,” the INM itself reported through a press release.

He indicated that “the focus of attention” was concentrated on the states of Sonora, Chiapas, Baja California, Tabasco and Mexico City, which are entities that registered an unprecedented migratory flow in the number of people on the move from the five continents.

“The CNDH reports that during the month of July, of the 128 complaints registered, 21 were resolved mostly during the respective process; which means that the complaints were not considered violations and that it was possible to address them through the joint work of the CNDH and the INM,” the immigration authority indicated.

He added that in June 165 complaints were registered and 51 were resolved; in May 170 and 73 were resolved; in April 163 and 95 were resolved; in March 144 and 96 were resolved; in February 140 and 103 were resolved; and in January 115 and 98 were resolved.

“The CNDH concludes that this information: contributes to coordination, close communication and guidance of actions to jointly generate mechanisms to reduce complaints and act in a timely manner before they become human rights violations,” reported the INM.