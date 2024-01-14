Migration | A woman and two children drowned in a river on the border between Mexico and the United States

According to the US Border Patrol, Texas Army officers prevented US Border Patrol agents from helping the woman and children.

Woman and two children drowned while crossing the Rio Grande on Friday. The trio tried to get from Mexico to the United States.

According to U.S. border officials, Texas Army officers allegedly prevented U.S. border officials from helping the woman and children. This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Authorities say the woman and children were trying to cross the river at Eagle Pass, which is not a legal border crossing. This week, Texas added barbed wire and a fence there.

Dispute the Republican governor of Texas has been fired up about immigration By Greg Abbott and the President of the United States Joe Biden between democratic administrations. A “record number” of migrants have crossed the Mexico-US border since Biden became president in 2021, according to Reuters.

Border inspections are typically the responsibility of the United States, but during Abbott's term, Texas has tried to “increasingly” carry out its own border inspections, Reuters reports.

On Friday In the United States Supreme Court, the United States government accused Mexico of the wire and fence it erected on the border. With the barriers, Mexico wants to prevent US border officials from accessing the ramp that boats use to enter the Rio Grande.

Mexico commented on the matter on Saturday, saying that the US Border Patrol had hardly used the boat ramp in recent months.

Mexico said it was “not aware of any current objections from federal law enforcement and was working promptly to resolve them.”

On Friday At nine o'clock in the evening, the US Border Guard received information about the migrants in the river, he says message service in X Democratic member of the United States House of Representatives Henry Cuellar. According to Cuellar, a total of six migrants tried to cross the river at that time.

US border personnel went in person to talk to, among others, the Texas Military Department (TMD). According to Cuellar, the soldiers said they would not grant migrants entry into the United States even in an emergency.

“The Texas governor's policies are cruel, dangerous and inhumane, and Texas' flagrant disregard for federal authority over immigration poses serious risks,” a spokesperson for the US Department of Homeland Security Luis Miranda said in a statement.

“The State of Texas should stop interfering with US Border Patrol law enforcement.”

On Saturday Mexican authorities found the bodies of a woman and two children, Cuellar.

“This is a tragedy, and the United States bears the responsibility,” Cuellar said.

TMD, on the other hand, said according to Reuters that the border guard was in contact with the countries at 9 pm regarding the situation of migrants. According to TMD, it searched the river near the boat ramp “actively” without seeing any migrants.

When TMD saw that there was a response on the Mexican side of the river after 45 minutes, they reported their findings to the Border Patrol and ended the search after learning that no help was needed on the Mexican side, TMD said in a statement, according to Reuters.

“At no point did TMD security personnel observe any illegal immigrants on the river, nor did TMD turn back any illegal immigrants from the United States during this time,” the release said.

Correction 14.1. 10:59 a.m.: The story previously incorrectly stated that Mexican soldiers had tried to prevent US border officials from helping the migrants. In fact, Texan soldiers prevented the emigrants from being helped.