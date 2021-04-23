Migration A record pace was moved out of Helsinki at the beginning of the year

The most migratory municipality after the first quarter of this year was Tampere.

Helsinki has lost by far the most residents in Finland at the beginning of 2021. This is clear from Statistics Finland’s preliminary population statistics.

Turku and Vaasa were also the victims of net migration, but their figures are a few hundred. The highest migration gains at the beginning of the year were in Tampere and Sipoo.

Net migration between municipalities describes the difference between the income of municipalities and migration, which can be positive or negative.

At the beginning of the year, Helsinki lost more than 2,000 people to other Finnish municipalities. The figure is remarkably high compared to recent years. In 2020, the figure was minus 199 and two years ago -279.

Prior to this, the entire 2010s were a positive net migration in Helsinki.

Statistics According to him, migration to Helsinki has remained relatively at the same level. According to Statistics Finland’s migration statistics, 6,535 people moved to Helsinki at the beginning of the year, which is just over 100 less than in the corresponding period in 2020.

This year, on the other hand, the number of people who left Helsinki has grown dramatically. By March, more than 8,500 people have moved out of Helsinki.

That’s more people than ever in the last ten years, looking at the first three months of the years.

For example, there were just over 7,800 people who moved out last year.

The data for 2020 and 2021 are preliminary, Statistics Finland reports.