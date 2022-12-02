Migration | A paraglider crossed the border fence from Africa to Europe and disappeared – the police are looking

A strange border crossing was seen on the border between Spain and Morocco on Thursday.

North Africa a paraglider invaded the autonomous region of Spain on the coast on Thursday. of The Guardian according to the report, a person crossed the border fence between Morocco and Spain in Melilla by paragliding, landed, ran and disappeared.

Liitäjä is suspected of having arrived in Europe illegally. The police checked the place where the glider landed immediately on Thursday, but he had already managed to escape. According to The Guardian, the incident is reportedly the first time that the border from Africa to Europe has been crossed by parachute.

According to Brittilehti, a few residents of Melilla saw the plover on Thursday, and he was captured on video and in pictures that have spread on social media.

So far, it is unclear who the mysterious flyer was and what country he is from.

For Spain the city of Melilla on the Moroccan coast that belongs to it has made headlines before for illegal immigration attempts. In June, the attempt of about 2,000 migrants to reach the Spanish side claimed 23 lives.

Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sánchez described the event as a blow to Spain’s territorial integrity. He blamed it on human trafficking mafias.

In addition to the dead, according to the Moroccan authorities, 140 people belonging to security personnel and more than 70 migrants were injured in the clash between the migrant and the authorities.

Melilla and Ceuta in North Africa are the European Union’s only land borders with Africa, making them attractive areas for migrants.