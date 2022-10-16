Migration | 92 migrants were found at the border between Greece and Turkey, many with visible injuries

Turkey denies any involvement in the incident. The majority of migrants are from Afghanistan and Syria.

Greek The government said on Sunday that it had found 92 semi-naked migrants on the Turkish border and accused Turkey of forcing the migrants across the border river Evros.

The European border agency Frontex confirmed to AFP that the migrants had been found. According to Frontex, the migrants were almost naked and many of them had visible injuries. Most of the migrants are from Afghanistan or Syria.

Frontex said it is working with the Greek authorities to provide the migrants with the necessary assistance. The UN refugee agency UNHCR said it was shocked by the incident.

Greek Minister of Civil Protection Takis Theodorikakos accused Turkey of “instrumentalizing illegal migration” and described the conditions of migrants as inhumane. According to Theodorikakos, many of the migrants had said that they were brought to the border river in Turkish army vehicles.

The Turkish government denied any involvement in the incident and called on Greece to stop “manipulations and dishonesty.”

Migrants have torn between Turkey and Greece. According to NGOs, Greece has illegally turned migrants back to Turkey, sometimes with violence. Greece has denied these accusations.

Last In his speech to the UN General Assembly in May, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdoğan accused Greece of turning the Aegean Sea into a “graveyard” with its strict immigration policy.

Greece, on the other hand, has accused Turkey of not acting decisively enough to stop the migrants and instead of driving them out of the country, with many ending up in the Mediterranean, often on completely unseaworthy vessels.