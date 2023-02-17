Migration | 18 migrants were found dead in a truck in Bulgaria

There were 40 migrants on board the truck, 18 of whom are currently dead.

in Bulgaria 18 dead migrants have been found in a truck, according to the news agency AFP and Reuters, the Bulgarian Ministry of the Interior says.

“According to preliminary information, the truck was illegally transporting about 40 migrants who were hiding under the timber. According to current information, 18 of them have died,” said the ministry in a press release.

Some of the migrants are still alive and have been hospitalized. According to the Bulgarian health authorities, the condition of eight of them is serious.

Ministerial according to the car was abandoned. It was found near the village of Lokorsko, about 20 kilometers from Sofia, the capital of Bulgaria.

According to the Bulgarian authorities, the smugglers suspected of human trafficking fled the scene. A search has been launched to find them.

According to AFP, people smuggling and illegal border crossings have become more common in Bulgaria, and the country has stepped up surveillance along its 234-kilometer border with Turkey. However, the incident that resulted in the death of 18 people is the most serious migration-related incident in Bulgaria.

Bulgaria has been criticized for the harsh treatment of people trying to cross the Turkish border. Asylum seekers report being pushed away, detained, stripped of their clothes and beaten.