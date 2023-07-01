With the promise of easy money or acting out of fear of putting their life savings into a safe investment abroad, many Colombians in the United States, especially in the Florida area, are falling into the hands of scammers or investing in businesses they are unaware of and for which they end up losing everything.

This is what well-known members of the community in these areas and lawyers told this newspaper who are receiving dozens of clients who fell for these siren songs and are now trying to recover their money through expensive lawsuits.

That is the case of Fabio Andrade, a Colombian who has lived in the Miami area for decades and who founded the Community Center of the Americas in 2002 to help Colombians who came to Florida fleeing the armed conflict at the beginning of the millennium. Since then, says Andrade, they have advised more than 15,000 people and have become a benchmark for newcomers.

“That first exodus we saw is different from the one we are witnessing now. They were people who wanted to settle in Florida and we advised them through workshops on the opportunities that existed and the path they had to follow to be able to validate their careers in the US, which is complicated since they practically have to go back to study. Today’s migration is different. They are mostly people who are scared by the reforms that the government of President Gustavo Petro has been proposing and want to invest in the United States or get an investor visa, for example, by buying a property. But, what we are hearing in our workshops is that they are being deceived, given bad advice or promised things that are not realistic”Andrade says.

Many, says the director of this Center, are sold the idea that if they invest money in a business or buy real estate they can get an investor visa. But it is an expensive process that can cost more than $10,000 at the outset and is often rejected by the immigration authorities. Especially when compatriots hire lawyers who have no experience in immigration matters but pose as such.

Likewise, they do not clarify that to maintain the visa, if it is successful, they must maintain the investments and pay another 10,000 dollars to renew them every two years. This added to the fact that this figure does not cover the residence of their children once they reach 18 years of age.

The issue is not that it cannot be reversed. There are many wonderful opportunities to do business here. But what you have to know is that just as there are honest people, there are bad people.

Added to this situation is the multiple cases of open fraud. “A lot of abuse is taking place and I hear it every day. A lady, for example, told us that she invested in a company, paid in cash, and it turned out that the company did not exist. To another, they rented a place to operate a workshop, but the space did not have the specifications to be able to work and, therefore, they did not give him the legal permits, although he did have to continue paying the rent,” says Andrade.

Another type of scam contemplates the offer of people who assure Colombians that they can be part of the Chamber of Commerce or have an LLC (Limited Liability Company) -figure to establish a company-. “But it turns out that here in the US, unlike Colombia, anyone can buy a Chamber membership or set up an LLC for around $150. And that is not a guarantee of anything”, adds this activist.

Paola Vergara, another Colombian lawyer from the firm Cohen Legal Group, told this newspaper that for some time now she has begun to receive dozens of calls from Colombians who got into a business in the United States where they failed to comply or ended up being a balloon.

According to Vergara, his company has followed up on at least 15 cases, of which they were only able to take two that seemed viable, since in the others there was no necessary documentation to move forward or they were not economically possible given the high costs of lawyers. And although both cases are on the right track, it is not even clear that they are paid what is owed to them since the defendant can declare bankruptcy if he loses.

The Colombians, for their part, will have to pay the 30,000 dollars that go towards the cost of the litigation.

Vergara says that there are many cases of buying franchises or turn key businesses (that are already running or ready to start) and that later end in nothing because they did not have licenses to operate or they processed the wrong licenses.

For the lawyer, one of the sectors that worries her the most is real estate or construction, since it is an investment in another country that requires constant monitoring and cannot be done properly while living in Colombia. Vergara maintains that many of his clients “fallen” in forums that are held in Colombian hotels to promote real estate businesses in the United States.

“The issue is not that it cannot be invested. There are many wonderful opportunities to do business here. But what you have to know is that just as there are honest people, there are bad people. You can’t believe that in the US they are playing it safe. Like any system, it has its own rules and some financial costs that must be known before considering an investment”, affirms Vergara.

Both Andrade and this lawyer insist that The key is to get very good advice, even with double advice, before making a decision and to do a thorough review of the business and those behind it..

“They have to have the same rigor and the same caution as when doing business in Colombia. You don’t give $100,000 to someone you just met on a bus,” says the lawyer.

The situation is so dramatic that Vergara recently decided to write a letter to distribute to clients and other interested parties that he entitled: Letter to the Motivated Investor. In it, he says that although his intentions are not political, the changes that have been taking place in countries in the region have sparked interest in investing in the United States.

“I can attest to the increase in calls from South American investors inquiring about forms of investment and especially opportunities that combine investment and visa possibilities. That’s precisely the problem. Without being a political analyst and just measuring the increase in queries, I can infer that as they say in Colombia, in South America there is a troubled river. There are questions and uncertainties because large groups of people are thinking of emigrating”, the lawyer begins by saying.

Then he adds that although it is a focus of opportunities, The United States “is not an earthly paradise and is not inhabited only by good people”. “Here, as everywhere, there are good people and dishonest people. The system is good, but it is not perfect. And there are plenty of traps.”

The expert offers several recommendations. The first thing, she says, is that they have their eyes wide open “as if they were doing business in their countries.” Do not think that the laws work better here and do not trust the system. Do not wire money until you consult with a lawyer and an accountant. And, above all, certify that the professionals who assist you have their businesses and their accredited licenses. Be cautious. Never feel ashamed for not understanding the language and if necessary ask for a translator. Whoever wants their money should strive to make themselves understood. It is key that they ask all your questions.

In addition, he insists that it is key to enter the web pages of each state -which are the ones that regulate licenses- to find the commercial entities with which they plan to start doing business. If they are selling franchises, Vergara stresses that all disclosures (reports) must be required and that the franchise be registered with the state.

He also suggests paying an authorized accountant for a consultation to check if the franchise documents are consistent in their accounting.

They have to have the same rigor and the same caution as when doing business in Colombia. You don’t hand over $100,000 to someone you just met on a bus.

“Since all business entities in Florida are required to have a registered agent with an address, look up the business entity and check the registered agent. Copy the address and paste it into Google maps. Look at the satellite images to verify that the site is indeed commercial and, if it is not, ask the professional for an explanation”, emphasizes the professional, pointing out that although many people work from home, it is always better to clarify.

“The registered agent is the place where notice of a lawsuit is given, if necessary, so they may be the only contact you have if things go wrong. So if the explanation does not convince you, look for another professional. Listen to your gut. If it is too good to believe, it would probably be better to doubt. Nowhere in the world is there a business that gives instant profits”, notes the lawyer.

Finally, it offers a series of resources to verify the trajectory and identity of the people or commercial entities with whom you intend to do business.

Mainly, in sunbiz.org, which is the official search engine of the state of Florida where commercial entities, their agents, as well as the licenses of all professionals, are registered.

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington

