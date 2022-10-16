Between the sound that the coca leaves make when they are uprooted, a Bad Bunny song is heard. One of the almost 20 workers who came to work at a farm at kilometer 25, between Tibú and La Gabarra, in the Colombian department of Norte de Santander, is listening to her. The music comes from purple headphones, but the Puerto Rican’s murmurs can be heard a few feet away, where the oldest scraper is standing. He is 63 years old and arrived in Colombia from Venezuela four years ago, with his wife, who is Colombian and who lived four decades in the neighboring country. There he worked as a supervisor in oil companies. He also sometimes used his car to load passengers. In Venezuela he still has his own house, but for four years he has been doing this: scraping coca. “There is nothing else to do.”

A Venezuelan man, who prefers not to give his name, works scraping coca leaves. santiago table

Answer questions without stopping work. Every second without tearing out a few leaves is also wasted money. The raspachines, as they are also called, are paid 1,000 Colombian pesos per kilo of coca leaf (22 cents). He hopes to make about 40,000 a day, but there are others who are faster. They can earn up to 80,000 or 100,000 (almost 22 dollars) Colombian pesos per day.

At 9:00 am in the morning they must take what they have scraped to the cambuche, a kind of ranch about 15 minutes away on foot, where they weigh the bundle of leaves that each one carries. Then, the sum of everything will be mixed and processed with gasoline, lime, sulfuric acid and cement to turn it into coca paste, the input used by drug traffickers to produce cocaine. “25 kilos”, the “cambuchero” writes in a notebook and asks the 63-year-old man to water the leaves that he brought in a mound that is already being made and that will later be crushed. The routine can be repeated two or three times a day: scrape coca, go to the shack, weigh the leaves and scrape again. The weekend comes the pay.

Tibú, the municipality in Colombia with the most coca crops planted, with 19,333 hectares, has also been a receiving place for migrants from Venezuela in recent years. “At least 8,000 Venezuelans are registered, but it is estimated that there are more than 13,000 in the municipality, and that some 25,000 have passed through here,” are the accounts made by Nelson Leal López, mayor of Tibú. For the municipality, the recent opening of the border with Venezuela has been more of a symbolic issue. While it was closed, the migrants continued to move and arrive through the 32 illegal trails that exist only in Tibú. “The migrant population increased in two specific years, in 2018 and 2019, when the percentage rose from 14% to 22% in rural and urban areas,” explains Kenny Sanguino Cuéllar, Research Professor at the Universidad Libre Seccional Cúcuta.

Scraping coca, despite being hard work, became an opportunity. “Coca cultivation has supported the migrants, because somehow the grower has to pay the worker whether or not he has money,” says Teoniro Vargas, part of the Catatumbo Peasant Association (Ascamcat) and president of the Movement. Peasant from Coca, Poppy and Marijuana Cultivators (Coccam) of the municipality of El Zulio. Professor Sanguino agrees that migrants often arrive in conditions of vulnerability and are tempted by the job opportunity of working as peons on coca plantations. But it’s a two-way benefit. “And the migrant has supported the growers because the ancestral people of the region no longer want to work in this.”

The hands of the scrapers at the end of a work day. santiago table

life on the margins

When Jennifer, who prefers not to say her last name, lived in Santa Bárbara del Zulia (Venezuela) eight years ago, she was told that in Colombia she could do two things: scrape coca or work at Mango de la Negra, a brothel in the area. . About the first, she believed at the time that it meant scratching cocaine. And about the second, she knew she wasn’t going to accept it. “I ended up moving in those circles, but as a bartender, selling beer,” she recalls. “But that’s tough. If the drunk goes too far to drink, always as a woman…”, she launches herself, but she doesn’t finish the sentence. She later says that the least you have to put up with is being spanked.

academic as Julia Zelver and Annette Idler have found that experiences of gender insecurity are reinforced in border contexts. And in the case of Norte de Santander and Venezuela, the humanitarian crisis together with the constant reconfiguration of armed groups increases the susceptibility of women to different types of violence, including sexual violence. For this reason, when Jennifer met her current husband, also from Venezuela and who has been in Colombia for eight years, she preferred to go scrape coca with him. At least in the farms they treat her as an equal.

Jennifer during her working day. santiago table

She doesn’t stay scratching all day. In the morning she also brings sandwiches and soft drinks that she sells to the other workers. Sometimes, as it happens right now when there is no money circulating in Tibú, she is not paid with money, but rather they add two kilos of coca – 2,000 pesos – to her account. When that happens, she makes sure to get to the cambuche first so that those two or four kilos of coca are recorded under her name or her husband’s name in the cambuchero’s notebook: that way they will arrive as payment on the weekend.

At 11:00 in the morning, after many workers have already taken their first load to the barn – she and her husband managed 50 kilos – Jennifer goes home, in a village about 12 minutes walking from the farm. “I start to make lunch and see how my girls are doing.” One is seven years old and the other is three.

His house is made of wood and is part of one of the many informal settlements that have been formed along the road to La Gabarra. “I could have a bigger plastic house, but I don’t feel safe,” says Jennifer. The water is obtained from an underground well and the electricity from the neighbor. Because they are informal settlements, explains Leal from the Tibú Mayor’s Office, they cannot be given any type of public service. “That limits us a lot as the Mayor’s Office, but we have a plan to characterize each one of those properties.” And, eventually, be able to legalize them.

The settlements are not the only pressure that migration has brought on Tibú. “We can’t guarantee them health either,” says the mayor, explaining that Tibú is a municipality that only receives around 100,000,000 Colombian pesos from the State and almost 54,000,000 goes to subsidize the health of those who cannot pay for it. From the coca crops, the 63-year-old scraper repeats the same thing: “Here they haven’t given us a single thing for the pain.”

Jennifer and her 22-year-old husband scrape coca leaves in one of the fields in Tibú. santiago table

To scrapers like him there are several diseases and discomforts that appear to them. Their hands are often bruised and calloused, despite the fact that almost all of them cover them with gloves or with pieces of cloth wrapped around their fingers. They also suffer pain in the back, in the lower back, from bending down to forcefully grab the coca leaves that are at the bottom of the stem. They are also exposed to diseases spread by mosquitoes and other bugs and can become dehydrated. “This work is brave. One burns even the hair, which is not this color. It’s already yellowish, ”says Jennifer. At 23 years old, he has been told that he has the beginnings of arthritis in his hands.

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees has already warned that Venezuelan migrants and their families are at risk of various harm. “Victimization and exploitation are widespread in border regions. Bandits and roving paramilitary groups recruit Venezuelan youth and young adults (ages 13-25) into gangs. Armed actors coerce undocumented immigrants to work in coca fields or illegal gold mines, and Venezuelan women have been forced into sex work,” is how an article published in the medical journal The Lancet, which also warns of the risks to your mental health.

Added to this layer of vulnerabilities is one more: for six months coca growers have not been buying paste from them, which has reduced jobs for raspachines and made everything more expensive in the municipality. “There is a decline in morale and work in the migrant population. Many have looked for another destination or have returned to Venezuela to look for work. 20 days ago, several workers left here, looking for other countries, because the sale of the product has been very low and everyone is looking for a way to make ends meet,” explains César Ruiz, president of the Campo Raya district board, kilometer 25 sector. road to La Gabarra.

Aerial view of the scrapers at work. santiago table

In Jennifer’s house, some talk about the Venezuelans who lived in Tibú and who recently headed for the United States, to enter the Darién jungle. They got between four and five million Colombian pesos (between 874 and a little over 1,000 dollars) and went there, but nobody knows if they arrived. “We have discussed it with my husband and he says that we would do it if we didn’t have the girls. But no, not with them. Whatever they say, we haven’t let them starve here,” says Jennifer. They have also thought about going to Santa Marta, on the Colombian Caribbean coast, and where her husband could work as a bricklayer. For now, however, her plan is to have her small coca crop in the house, in the lower part of the mountain. Cultivate it and scrape it themselves. They already received permission from the Board to do so. “That takes about four months for one to collect the coca, so if we plant it now, we would have it by January, when it is the month of the peeling. From the drought. The idea is to have a product when no one else has”. A plan that would work as long as the purchase of coca paste, paralyzed for months, is reactivated in Tibú.