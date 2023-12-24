Cardinal Zuppi: “Those who save migrants should not be criminalized”

“Christians — but I would say all people — must do everything possible to save human lives. A single death at sea is a defeat for everyone. What's the price? Then we cry like for Aylan and do nothing? Francis never said: you must welcome everyone. He said: manage the phenomenon, but not in concentration camps, like in Libya, or even in collection centers where they remain for years without doing anything. The phenomenon must be managed by helping both to start with the humanitarian corridors and to remain: which is why the Italian Church invests 80 million a year for development projects in Africa”. Thus Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, president of the Italian Episcopal Conference, in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Speaking about the war in Ukraine, Zuppi explains that “the Pope has always clearly distinguished between the aggressor and the attacked“, and adds “we must move away from the logic of military victory as the only possibility and dialogue as surrender. It is not naive to believe that wars find a just peace only with dialogue! The Holy See is for the involvement of the international community, which is the third actor and which can and must do a lot to find and guarantee suitable solutions”. Instead, the Pope “in the war in Gaza is close to both peoples. He condemned the crime of October 7, as he did with the war in the Strip which has already caused thousands of innocent deaths. Francis condemns Hamas and defends the innocent victims of Gaza. What else can the Pope do?”.

On homosexual couples, according to the cardinal “the problem is pastoral. You can say some things after you've made them feel at home again. Thus it will be possible to learn the – beautiful – rules of a house from which one had distanced oneself, which one thinks does not understand and which is not understood. The Church is not made up of angels, of pure people”. The Church, he explains, “communicates the love that explains the rule and makes it alive and this happens by re-establishing a relationship with everyone. The world is not black and white and requires listening, discernment, acceptance. Someone may think: this way you lose the truth.”

Can the nativity scene be imposed by law? “I wouldn't want the nativity scene, which is beautiful and very human as it is, full of the human and the divine and which is already for everyone, would become unpleasant and divisive. Sometimes with the right concern for hospitality we think that this means hiding the history, the features of our home. No. Hospitality means living the humanism of our home, which is the fruit of that mystery of love that is Christ. The very human God who makes us human”, replies Cardinal Zuppi.

Subscribe to the newsletter

