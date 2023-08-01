“Autonomy is in the government program, not being autonomous means leaving behind a signed pact, and when the pacts are broken you never know where it will end up…”. Luca Zaia says it at the party of the League of Cervia. “If autonomy does not arrive in 2024 – warns the governor of Veneto – it means that we have failed as an objective… But the League does not fail, the government fails: because this is a government commitment”.

MIGRANTS

“Solidarity and pity are not discussed, but objectively all of Africa does not fit in Italy” says Zaia. “The measure is full, there is no more space”.

BASIC INCOME

“We need respect for those who can’t make ends meet: it is undeniable that there are citizens who experience objective difficulties, but it is difficult to say that a bold young man in perfect physical shape cannot find a job… The help to those in difficulty must be given, but a review of the model must be done. Respect for those who need and must be helped, for the rest the others must find a job“.

UKRAINE

“It was right to help and support Ukraine with arms, but if Putin’s game is to raise the bar, how far can we go after him? We started from the blowgun, then the shotgun, the bazooka, the tanks, the planes, the atomic bomb… at a certain point we have to stop…”.

HOMOPHOBIA

“I think homophobia is a pathology, as the center-right we don’t have to be ashamed that only those on the left can deal with these issues. These are issues that must not have a political color, it would be a mistake if we didn’t talk about them in the center-right”.