Migrants, yet another shipwreck off the coast of Libya: 7 survivors, 62 missing

The death toll after yet another shipwreck off the coast of Libya is tragic. The UN reported the incident this morning, and immediately spoke of the missing “presumably dead”.

Except for the survivors, 73 were missing in all, 11 of whom were recovered lifeless. There are still 62 to go.

Flavio Di Giacomo, IOM spokesman, said that there are only 7 survivors, taken to hospital in desperate conditions. The boat on which 80 migrants were traveling had left from Qsr Al Kayer. The bodies were “recovered by the Libyan Red Crescent and the local police”.