A stateless person is someone who is not considered a national by any State. In the Dominican Republic, what began as a refusal not to register newborns ended in the denationalization of thousands of people, the majority of Haitian parents. A unique decision in America that left at least 135,000 Dominican-born but of foreign ancestry stateless. While in Sudan the separation of the south and the north led to many not being considered as citizens in the two countries.

