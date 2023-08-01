Merciless data from Viminale and Frontex: the arrivals of migrants in Italy doubled in 2023

Now the numbers prove it too. The migrant emergency worsened during 2023. According to Repubblica, “almost ninety thousand migrants landed on our shores in these first seven months, never so many in the last seven years. The data from the Viminale, updated to 28 July, speak of 87,883 arrivals and mark a figure more than double compared to last year, when in the same period there were 41,000 arrivals on our coasts”.

As Repubblica recalls, moreover, “in the last three days the landings have not stopped: among others, 154 people have landed in Italy in Lampedusa, 62 in Rocella Jonica and 39 on the coasts of Crotone. If the figure continued to grow, it would come close to the record figure of 2016, when 181,000 people disembarked in Italy”.

Il Tempo instead underlines how “the Central Mediterranean remains the migratory route most traveled by irregular migrants who want to reach the EU. According to the monthly Frontex newsletter, in the first six months of 2023, 65,571 irregular crossings of EU borders were recorded along this route, an increase of 137% compared to the first six months of 2022. All the other main migratory routes were down: in the Western Mediterranean there were 4,919 detections (-6%); along the West African route (to the Canary Islands) 6,408 (-26%); in the Western Balkans 39,580 (-29%); in the Eastern Mediterranean 13,167 (-34%); at the eastern land border 2,132 (-13%); exits to the United Kingdom through the Channel were 21,806 (-2%)”.

The problem is obviously also linked to reception. As Republic writes, “With migratory pressure on the rise, hotspots and reception centers are increasingly overstretched. The Catania hub has recorded 15 thousand arrivals in the last three months, of which 700 minors, with peaks of 500 people a day”. And vigilantes are hired in Ventimiglia to control the cemetery, where, as Repubblica writes, many migrants go to wash .

