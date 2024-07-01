The United States is a nation made up of millions of migrants. However, in recent years the country has faced a crisis due to the large number of people who, many times, arrive illegally in the territory. But, If you look at the whole picture, you can understand his great contribution to the United States.

Despite the approval of various measures to stop the crossing of undocumented immigrants, among certain sectors of the population There has been a growing feeling that immigrants should be expelled of the country, the benefits are clear.

A report released by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) revealed that over the next ten years Lower national debt expected and better financial results due to increased immigration which will boost the US economy.

In the report, they detailed that over the next decade The US workforce will increase by an additional 5.2 million workerswhich will mean a 2 percent growth in the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), and Part of these good results will be precisely related to migrants.

In fact, they calculate that Immigrant workers will add an additional US$7,000,000,000 to the US economy. In addition to an additional US$1,000,000,000 to federal tax revenues.

But not only that, according to the estimate, Migrants will also prevent the US population from shrinking They will therefore be the source of virtually all population growth in the United States by 2042.

Based on these projections for the next ten years, the CBO, which is responsible for estimating future tax revenues and government spending, noted that The American economy and its national budget will depend largely on immigrants. It should be noted that this includes both those who entered legally and those who are undocumented.

The United States economy benefits from migrants. Photo:iStock Share

US economy depends largely on immigrants, according to report

Another reason why it is considered that immigrants in the United States will be a key piece for the country’s economic future is that They are becoming the youngest and most important workforce.

According to the analysis, during the pandemic many American workers decided to retire. Added to this is the fact that the general population in the United States is aging. In this context, Immigrants are younger and looking for job opportunities.

Based on that panorama, Much of the responsibility for expanding the workforce will fall to new migrant workers and finance social security for retirees. In fact, This sector accounted for 18 percent of the workforce last year.which represents a record according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.