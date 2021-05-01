The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia will oblige all migrants for a long stay in the country to receive a single electronic document. This was reported by TASS in the press center of the department in response to the relevant request of the agency.

“It is planned that a single document will be issued to a foreign citizen for a period of 10 years, and after its expiration it will be subject to replacement,” the agency quotes the words of a representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs on May 1.

He also noted that text and graphic data about the owner will be stored in a protected form in an electronic document. At the same time, the list of information about a foreigner contained on an electronic medium, as well as the procedures for issuing and issuing a single document, will be clarified during the preparation of a draft federal law and relevant by-laws, the department added.

The representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs did not specify the timing of the introduction of this document, but said that the relevant regulations are already being developed.

On April 27, President of the National Association of Builders (NOSTROY) Anton Glushkov said that it is proposed in Russia to create a system of QR codes for registering migrants, as well as a register of foreign labor. This proposal, he said, is being discussed in the government with experts in the framework of the direction “Aggressive development of infrastructure”.

On April 24, the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs reported that the country could introduce electronic patents for migrants who carry out labor activities.