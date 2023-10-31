You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
AUTOPLAY
The Uscis reported on an automatic renewal for certain applicants
Find the validation of El Cazamentiras at the end of the news.
On their official website, he Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS)announced the automatic extension period of employment authorization in the United States for applicants who have their renewal pending. The update is that the period was once again 180 days, after the increase that had been announced in 2022.
The novelty applies to immigrants who have an employment permit and can work legally within the United States territory. Given the delay that may occur in the renewal process and that the document may expire during this process, the automatic extension is carried out.
How the automatic extension of the work permit works in the United States
As indicated by Uscis, renewal applicants who have submitted Form I-765, Application for Employment Authorization and whose authorization expires while the request is in process can obtain the automatic extension for 180 days. This deadline applies to all those who submit the aforementioned form after October 27, 2023.
The return to the original time of the expansion occurs after the increase that was granted in the May 2022 temporary final rule, where automatic extensions could last up to 540 days. The change is not retroactive, so those who have received a longer extension after 180 days will have the established period respected.
Meanwhile, Uscis continues its evaluation of whether it is necessary to make any modifications, with a new increase, in these terms for the near future. For this, analyzes are carried out on the delay time of the renewal process.
Personalize, discover and inform yourself.
You arrived at content limit of the month
Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL TIME unlimitedly. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month for the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Migrants #automatically #receive #work #permit #United #States