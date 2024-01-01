Three migrants suspected of committing hooliganism against SVO participants were detained in Chelyabinsk. This was reported on January 1 by the Telegram channel of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee (IC) of the Russian Federation for the region.



“Investigative bodies of the investigative department of the Investigative Committee of Russia for the Chelyabinsk region, in cooperation with the operational units of the regional Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, detained three suspects, one of whom is a minor, of committing hooliganism against participants of the SVO and their wives,” the message said.

After searches, the instruments of the crime were confiscated from the suspects. In the near future, the detainees will be charged and a petition will be sent to the court to impose a preventive measure against them in the form of detention, investigators added.

Earlier that day, the Investigative Committee of the Investigative Committee for the Chelyabinsk Region reported that a criminal case had been initiated after a video appeared in the media and social networks in which migrants insulted participants in the special operation. It was reported that the hooligans insulted local residents demobilized from the front line and their wives and behaved provocatively. They also struck one of the participants in the special military operation with an object used as a weapon.

