The worst shipwreck in Europe during 2023 occurred in international waters off the Greek coast on June 14. The ship, which left Libya and was en route to Italy, had more than 700 people on board, according to survivors’ testimony. Only 104 men were rescued and 82 bodies, recovered from the waters of the Mediterranean Sea. Families of the victims demand that the authorities recover the remains of their loved ones that would be blocked at a depth of 5,000 meters.

