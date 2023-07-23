“I realized the fundamental role that Italy can play particularly in the Mediterranean, in Africa, in the Near East: it is our yesterday, today, and we are working so that it is also for tomorrow”. So Giorgia Meloni in the press conference closing the Rome conference. “Those of today are not abstract ideas – she underlines – Italy’s role is not an abstract idea, Italy with cooperation has a portfolio of over a billion”. “Italy – he assures – has what it takes to play a role in the Mediterranean”.

We aim for “a non-predatory cooperation, an equal cooperation, an approach that must not be paternalistic from my point of view, which must help these nations, accompany them, try to understand their difficulties and intervene on those difficulties”. “We are inevitably a bridge between Europe, Africa and the Middle Eastit must be said that this conference exceeded our expectations, not only for the extraordinary participation, given that none of the nations that was invited was absent, most of the countries were represented by heads of state and government”.

“The United Arab Emirates – announces the premier – have already announced the donation of 100 million to start cooperation initiatives, giving an important signal of concreteness”.