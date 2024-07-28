Juarez City.- In an attempt to instill fear in their victims, a group of alleged kidnappers showed videos they had allegedly taken of other victims having their hearts ripped out.

This psychological terror, combined with hammer blows, forced nudity of women and the consequent sexual abuse, was part of the statements that the judge considered during the hearing to link or not to the process of Jairo and Daniel PZ, as well as Ashley Martin TM

The hearing for the linkage to the process began yesterday at 10:35 in the evening, 35 minutes later than scheduled after the extension to extinguish the constitutional deadline that is allowed to the accused to prepare their defense strategy.

It began with the proposal of Ashley Martín’s private defender to present evidence, but the arguments of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the decision of the judge in charge of criminal case 4501/2024 for aggravated kidnapping and carrying firearms without a license led to the rejection of said evidence.

The defense attorney was therefore forced to ignore the testimony of a criminologist who assisted him, as well as the videos he had collected.

The hearing was delayed due to the change of agents of the Public Ministry and the fact that these new details of the investigation were not in the investigation file of the social representation, in an example of a lack of communication, since, the lawyer argued, he had given part of the information he had collected the night before.

In this criminal case, six victims gave their personal statements in recent days, since the 12 who were rescued were migrants seeking to enter the United States, so they would not stop in their goal despite the criminal proceedings in their favor.

Among the 12 victims were four minors, including one aged 16 and another aged 17.

They remained at the address 3717 on Sol de la Montaña Street, at the intersection with Vista del Sol Street, in the Praderas del Sol subdivision, amid beatings and threats with firearms, blows with the same, as well as with pipes, belt blows, punches and even sexual violence.

On July 18, 2024, following a citizen complaint about cries for help in the home, the 12 migrants were rescued and the three men arrested by the State Public Security Secretariat (SSPE).

Given the amount of evidence to analyze in order to make the decision, at the time of this edition, the judge had not issued his decision regarding whether or not to prosecute the three, whose mothers attended the hearing and told this media that they were sure that their children were innocent.

