MIGRANTS, FERRO (FDI): “REPATRIES ARE THE CHALLENGE OF OUR MILLENNIUM”

The repatriations “they are a challenge of our millennium” And “welcoming does not mean bringing men, women and children on small boats and then forgetting about them”, Like this Wanda Ferro, Undersecretary of the Interior and member of Fdi, speaking at ‘La Piazza’, a kermesse organized by affaritaliani.it in Ceglie Messapica.

The nomination of Raffaele Fitto, Minister for European Affairs, as European Commissioner is a “joy for Puglia and for the Nation, he will work as he has already done for this country. It is a name with important skills and passion: full steam ahead on the important issues of Europe”, said Ferro on the sidelines of the event. Who will receive the delegations of Minister Fitto? “We are waiting” for the decisions of President Meloni who “will look at merit and professionalism” as always, Ferro replies.