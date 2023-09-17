The Foreign Minister, deputy prime minister and secretary of Forza Italia ad Affaritaliani.it





“Our immigration manager Alessandro Battilocchio today he is in Tunis. An international intervention is needed to address the African issue: EU, UN, African Union. The immigration issue can be resolved there with large investments and a long-term strategy”. With these words the deputy prime minister, foreign minister and secretary of Forza Italia Antonio Tajani answers the question of Affaritaliani.it whether Forza Italia shares the line of greater firmness to stem the landings of migrants announced by Meloni and Salvini and what the solution is according to the party founded by Silvio Berlusconi.

“The EU can create a new Sophia model operation. We also need the implementation of the memorandum with Tunisia strengthened by agreements with countries of origin. In the fight against traffickers, destroy boats and create detention centers within the expected timescales from EU rules to ascertain whether the irregular migrant has the right to stay or not. More regular migrants who do not cost the State. I will sign an agreement for 4,000 more regulars from Tunisia which must welcome back more irregulars. But, I repeat, palliatives are not enough, walls are of little use. Action is needed in Africa”, concludes Tajani.

