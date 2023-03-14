Libya, Sudan, Mozambique, the Central African Republic, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mali: these are all the countries where the presence of the mercenaries of the Wagner group has become stronger and more widespread, which the Kremlin uses “to eliminate Western influence from the African continent “. And “to achieve its objectives without making large investments, continuing to deny its presence”, he explains to Adnkronos Brian Jenkins, an expert at the American think tank Rand Corporationo.

In the Central African Republic, rich in gold and diamond deposits, there are just under two thousand Russian mercenaries, sided with the government in the ongoing civil war. In Libya there is talk of 1-2 thousand militiamen, lined up in support of the strong man of Cyrenaica, Khalifa Haftar. Their number has decreased in recent months after Moscow has recalled most of the mercenaries to redeploy them in Ukraine. In Mali, where the junta has forced the French to leave the country, there are reportedly hundreds of fighters from the group founded by Eveghny Prigozhin, an oligarch close to Vladimir Putin.

In Sudan, Wagner secured the business of diamond mining concessions, in Mozambique, a month before the deployment of militiamen in September 2019, Russia signed an agreement on mineral resources, energy and defense. The group reached as far as Burkina Faso, where, according to Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo, “a mine was granted to the group as a form of payment for their services”. In the Democratic Republic of Congo, in the crisis between Kinshasa and the pro-Rwandan group M23, Russian mercenaries are reportedly aligned with the Congolese army, which has instead denied their presence.