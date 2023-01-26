Migrations are “a European challenge, to which we must give a European response”. This was underlined by the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, in a letter to the heads of state and government of the EU on migration, in view of the extraordinary European Council of 9 and 10 February, which will have on the agenda, in addition to the management of migratory phenomena, economic issues, starting with the response to the Inflation Reduction Act with which the USA protects and supports its ‘green’ industry.

In an attachment to the letter, von der Leyen points to “four areas where we can make a real immediate difference. These operational measures would allow us to address recent pressures, help us be better prepared for this year’s developments and lay the foundations for the new pact” for migrations. First, “strengthen the external borders with the coordinated deployment of EU resources at strategic points, taking into account the differences between land and sea borders, as well as support our work with better information and early warning. For this reason it is also essential to work more focused with Mediterranean and Western Balkan partners, to enable issues to be addressed closer to the source”.

To unblock the repatriation of those who do not have the right to asylum, it is also necessary “to speed up border procedures, applying the concept of a safe third country in a more systematic way”. Then there is “the need to address secondary movements and ensure effective solidarity. Focusing on the implementation of the Dublin roadmap will help reduce incentives for secondary movements, allowing member states to collaborate better. Furthermore, it should be intensified support to Member States most under pressure, including through effective relocation through the Voluntary Solidarity Mechanism, which should act as a precursor to a permanent mechanism”.

We also need, continues von der Leyen, “to step up collaboration with partners to improve migration and return management. In our external funding, we are significantly exceeding the 10% target for migration-related spending. This border management and anti-smuggling projects in North Africa and the Western Balkans will exceed half a billion euros a year Bringing the various aspects of EU relations together will allow us to use progress on migration as a central part of more with key partners. Setting the right incentives with a government-level approach across different policy areas is key to sustaining engagement with partner countries, with an important focus on Africa.”