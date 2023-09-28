“I strongly urge the ministers” of the Interior of the 27 member states meeting in Brussels “to find an agreement in today’s meeting on the regulation on migration crises”. So from Split to Croatia, where he is for an EPP rally, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen who underlines: “We must finish the job: we must ensure adequate implementation of the EU pact on migration and asylum”. “We need common rules: citizens, rightly, expect Europe to decide who comes here and under what circumstances, and not human traffickers”, concluded von der Leyen.

The Home Affairs Council which will meet in Brussels today will focus on the “external dimension of migration”, the one on which EU member states generally disagree least, and also, among other things, on the situation on the island of Lampedusa.

EU Presidency

“I hope that today we will be able to have good news” in relation to the negotiating position of the EU Council on the crisis regulation, the last ‘piece’ of the EU pact on asylum and migration still stuck in the Council, said the Minister of Spanish Interior Fernando Grande-Marlaska, who holds the rotating presidency of the EU Council, on the sidelines of the Internal Affairs Council in Brussels.

On the crisis regulation, he continued, “we have made notable progress in the last few hours”. Germany had some doubts regarding “vulnerable people. We have almost reached an agreement: we are getting there, a balance between the positions of the different countries. We hope that the agreement arrives sooner, rather than later. I would be very happy to break the news today, but the important thing is that we are very close to the agreement”, he concludes.

Johansson

On the pact for migration and asylum “we are making progress and I am optimistic that this Council can be like the one in June. I hope that today the ministers can agree on the regulation on crises, the last piece, so that all the pact can go into trilogues”, negotiations with the European Parliament. Thus the Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson.

Tajani: “I will ask Baerbock to account for German funding for NGOs”

”I will demand an account” from German Foreign Minister Annalena ”Baerbock of Germany’s decision to finance NGOs that save migrants at sea, but then take them to Italy,’ declared Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Antonio for his part Tajani speaking on ‘Mattino Cinque News’ on Canale 5. Leaving for Berlin, Tajani said that ”it is very right to save migrants at sea”, but not ”to bring them to Italy, as if this were the place where everyone they want to go when they come to Europe, but that’s not the case”.

In addition to the meeting with Baerbock, Tajani explained that ”we will continue to work” on the immigration issue also ”in Brussels where today Minister Piantedosi has a meeting with the European Interior Ministers”.