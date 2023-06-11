It finished at Carthage, in Tunisia, the meeting of the President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and the Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte with the President of the Tunisian Republic, Kais Saied. In the morning von der Leyen, Meloni and Rutte met Prime Minister Najla Bouden.

And the Meloni’s second visit to Tunisia in a few days, confirming the centrality of the Tunisian dossierat the gates of summer. At the center of the talks is bilateral cooperation between the EU and Tunisia, with the European Commission which is ready to disburse a package of macro-financial assistance that the commissioner for the Economy Paolo Gentiloni has quantified at 900 million euros, aid which however cannot be released if Tunis will not first find an agreement with the International Monetary Fund. Tunisia is a key country, together with Libya, for the control of migratory flows in the Central Mediterranean.

Von der Leyen and Rutte arrived together by plane in Tunis, as can be seen in the images of the visit released by the audiovisual services of the European Commission, to then go to the meeting with the Tunisian premier Najla Bouden. At the presidential palace in Carthage, about fifteen kilometers from Tunis, the three European leaders arrived separately, first von der Leyen, then Meloni and finally Rutte, all welcomed in the courtyard by the Tunisian president Saied.

TUNISIA: “WE CANNOT GUARD OTHERS ON MIGRANT FLOWS”

Meanwhile, Tunisian President Kais Saied said that his country cannot stand guard for other states in the face of the flow of migrants. “We cannot play the role revealed by some and hidden by others of standing guard for other countries,” Saied said during a visit to Sfax yesterday, according to a video released today by the Tunisian presidency. Migrants, he added, “are unfortunately victims of a world system that does not treat them as human beings, but as data”.

VON DER LEYEN: “READY TO MOBILIZE UP TO 900 MILLION, 150 AS AN IMMEDIATE STEP”

The EU intends to “restore the Association Council” between the EU and Tunisia and the High Representative Josep Borrell “is ready to organize the next meeting by the end of the year”, underlines the president of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen at the end of the meeting.

Today’s talks with Tunisian President Kais Saied were “good” and the “difficulties” in bilateral relations can be “overcome”, he says.

“We are here as Team Europe – says von der Leyen – we want to mark an important step in the relationship between Tunisia and the European Union. Tunisia is a partner we highly value, as demonstrated by the fact that the three of us are here together in Tunis, by the kind hospitality we received and the good talks with President Kais Saied.”

With Tunisia, he continues, “we share much more than geographical proximity, we share a history. Since 2011, the European Union has supported Tunisia’s democratic path. It is a long, sometimes difficult road. But these difficulties can be overcome”, he explains.

The president of the European Commission then announces that theCommunity executive is ready to help Tunisia with a package based on five pillars, the main one being financial aid for over one billion euros. “It is a common interest – says the president – to strengthen our relations and invest in stability and prosperity. This is why we are here, and this is why we are working with Tunisia on a global package, which is based on five pillars”.

“The first – continues von der Leyen – is economic development. We will support Tunisia, to strengthen its economy. The European Commission is evaluating macro-financial assistance, as soon as the necessary agreement is found. We are ready to mobilize up to 900 million euros for this purpose. And, as an immediate step, we could provide another EUR 150 million in budget support“.

“The second pillar – continues von der Leyen – are investment and trade. The EU is Tunisia’s main foreign investor and trade partner. And we propose to go further: we would like to modernize our current trade agreement. There is a lot potential to create jobs and stimulate growth here in Tunisia. An important focus for our investments is the digital sector. We already have a good foundation. Our flagship project, the Medusa submarine cable, will connect the two shores of the Mediterranean. The Medusa cable is bringing high-speed broadband to the region, a real digital bridge, which will connect 11 Mediterranean countries by 2025. Together with the European Investment Bank, we are investing 150 million euros in this project“.

The European Commission is working on a memorandum of understanding with Tunisia in renewable energies, a field in which the North African country has “enormous” potential, while the EU needs it more and more, to feed the electrification and decarbonisation process of its economy, explains the president. Energy is “the third pillar” of the five-point plan that von der Leyen outlined at the end of the meeting.

In bilateral relations between the EU and Tunisia, says von der Leyen, “the largest area of ​​investment we see is energy. This is our third pillar. Energy is a win-win area for everyone. Tunisia is trying to exploit its huge potential for renewable energies. And the European Union needs reliable suppliers of clean energy, while we are electrifying our entire economy. Therefore, we must invest in our infrastructure, so that Tunisia can export clean energy to Europe”.

“An important stage – he continues – is the Elmed interconnection, a submarine electric cable that connects Tunisia to Italy. The European Union is investing more than 300 million euros in the Elmed interconnection. In the autumn, we propose to organize a joint investment forum to bring more private investment in the renewable sector in Tunisia, including hydrogen. To put all this into a common roadmap, we are working on a memorandum of understanding on renewables with Tunisia,” he says.

This year the EU “will provide Tunisia with 100 million euros for border managementbut also for search and rescue, the fight against traffickers and repatriation”, announces the president again. The control of migratory flows is the fourth pillar of the program that von der Leyen has outlined for bilateral relations between the EU and Tunisia.

The goal of the plan, says von der Leyen, “is to support a holistic migration policy rooted in respect for human rights. We both have an interest in breaking the cynical business model of human traffickers. It is horrific to see how they deliberately put lives at risk for profit. We will work together on an operational partnership against trafficking in human beings and we will support Tunisia in border management”.

MELONS

“I fully agree with what Von der Leyen said, whom I want to thank for his tireless work. Only five days have passed since my trip to Tunisia and we managed to obtain an important result today, also the result of the diplomatic work of the Italian government”. Thus the Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni, after the meeting in Tunis. “We are happy – he added – with this joint declaration signed between the EU and Tunisia, it is an important step towards the creation of a real partnership with the EU that can tackle both the migration crisis and the development of the Mediterranean shores in an integrated way “.

“We have an important window of opportunity, between now and the end of the month, the date on which the EU council will take place, to arrive on that date with a memorandum already signed between the Union and Tunisia”, he said again.

ROUTE

In today’s talks in Tunisia with Prime Minister Najla Bouden and President Kais Saied “we discussed an overall package” of aid and collaboration, on which “we will work in the coming weeks, in view of the European Council at the end of the month. The door is open: we all recognize the opportunity to nurture EU-Tunisia relations. I found these talks excellent: there is a lot of work to do, but I really hope we will achieve our goals on all the issues we are working on together”. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte says so. The meeting with Saied, continues Rutte, was “very positive”, because “we agreed to discuss many issues in the coming weeks and to implement all the plans we have. Bilaterally, I mentioned to President Saied that the Netherlands will send an economic mission to Tunisia as soon as possible, to discuss energy, agriculture, water management and, of course, tourism”. “We naturally work – he continues – also on migrations: we have made some excellent agreements on this and we will work to break the business model of traffickers, which is currently one of the most important issues we are facing. I am very pleased with the agreement found at Luxembourg among the 27 member states” on two key regulations of the EU pact on migration and asylum, but also “the discussions with Tunisia are important and I agree with Ursula von der Leyen, that all this will be done in full agreement and cooperation , but also in full respect of human rights”, he concludes.

