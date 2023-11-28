«We know how difficult it is to tackle migrant trafficking but when we joined forces we made progress. Since my visit to Lampedusa we have joined forces with Italy. Crisis management is important but it is not enough. We need a systemic response that excludes traffickers from these activities.” This was said by the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, opening the conference for a global alliance against traffickers in Brussels. «We need to establish new bilateral partnerships that focus on routes but we also need a global Alliance», she added.

And again: «We must prevent and dissuade people from entrusting their lives to traffickers. The best way to save lives is to prevent these people from making that journey.”

The organized conference brings together representatives of 57 countries around the world and was announced by von der Leyen at the State of Union last September. For Italy, the Minister of the Interior Matteo Piantedosi participates. «We must cooperate between member countries and agencies with a single European center that coordinates information. Europol must increase its forces to support member countries”, explained von der Leyen, also announcing an update to European legislation to make the fight against trafficking more effective.