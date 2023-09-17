Meloni: “Von der Leyen’s visit to Lampedusa is not just solidarity towards Italy”

“As you have seen, the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen immediately accepted the invitation to come here to understand the situation in Lampedusa. I do not consider it so much a gesture of solidarity towards Italy but a gesture of responsibility of Europe towards itself because the borders of Italy are the borders of Europe”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this after the visit to Lampedusa with the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Meloni, the only solution is to stop illegal departures

“I continue to say that faced with the flows, we will never solve the problem by talking about redistribution. The only way to seriously address the problem is to stop illegal departures. This is what the citizens but also the refugees are asking of us.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this speaking from Lampedusa.

Melons, we need serious solutions and we all row together

On illegal migration, “we need serious, complex, long-lasting solutions that everyone works in the same direction: it wouldn’t make sense for one party to work to find solutions and another party for ideological reasons to work to dismantle them”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this after the visit to Lampedusa with the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Meloni, quickly implement the memorandum with Tunisia

“The first signs of this strategy shared by the EU and the EU Council is the memorandum signed with Tuinisia, a very important signal, for which I thank Ursula von der Leyen, on which today we must be quick, incisive in the implementation of the memorandum which it can be preparatory to other agreements with other North African countries. It is a Europe that demonstrates that it offers a contribution by asking for a contribution in return”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this after the visit to Lampedusa with the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Meloni, in CDM the extension of detention for repatriation

“In tomorrow’s Council of Ministers we will bring the law to extend the detention for the purpose of repatriation of those arriving irregularly in Italy to the maximum allowed by European rules. And we will give the Ministry of Defense a mandate to take immediate action to create the necessary structures”. This was said by the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, after the visit to Lampedusa with the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Migrants: Meloni, optimistic about solutions at the next EU Council

“I trust that at the next European Council in October, to which we will bring the topic” of the emergency landings and fight against illegal immigration, “the solutions will arrive, I am optimistic that the Italian position will be widely shared”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this at a press conference in Lampedusa.

Migrants: Meloni, United Nations involvement necessary

“At this point the involvement of the United Nations is also necessary.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this at a press conference in Lampedusa.

Meloni, thanks to the people of Lampedusa, we will improve conditions

“I thank the citizens of Lampedusa, with whom we spoke this morning: they have always faced a difficult situation. We continue to meet responsible, very nice people. I was pleased to meet them, talk to them. We are committed to improving conditions on the island better. We have already done it with 45 million to help the municipal administration face the difficulties. I want to thank them for their welcome in this difficult moment.” Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this after the visit to Lampedusa with the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

Melons, female migrants and those under 14 must be treated separately

“I have always believed that the management paths for arriving migrants should be different between single men of working age and mothers and those under 14. The hypothesis of extending detention is also the subject of the measures that we will take tomorrow in the Council of Ministers for repatriation it concerns the less fragile, the issue of women and children under 14 must be treated separately”. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said this after the visit to Lampedusa with the President of the EU Commission Ursula von der Leyen.

THE PRESS CONFERENCE OF GIORGIA MELONI AND URSULA VON DER LEYEN

