The clash between France and Italy on the migrant issue does not subside. On the contrary. Paris called Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni a “big loser” and confirmed that France will not welcome the 3,000 foreigners currently in Italy.

“Italy does not maintain its fundamental commitment to the European solidarity mechanism, we will not do what was planned, or rather welcome 3,000 migrants currently on Italian territory”, the words of the French government spokesman, Olivier Véranto Bfm-Tv. France will not welcome the 3,000 people who landed in Italy, “of which 500 by the end of the year” as part of the European solidarity mechanism. Italy refused to accept the NGO Ocean Viking ship, which was carrying 234 migrants, in its ports, which was then welcomed in France, in Toulon on Friday.

“Italy – said Véran – does not maintain its fundamental commitment in the European solidarity mechanism, we will not maintain the expected counterpart, that is, the reception of 3,000 migrants currently on Italian territory”. For the spokesman, “Italy is a loser as it normally has a European solidarity mechanism that ensures that a large number of European countries, in particular France and Germany, undertake to reciprocate the reception of ships by the Italy, to take foreigners on its territory “.

“We had the objective and commitment – added Véran – to recruit a little more than 3,000 people in Italy, of which 500 by the end of the year, we were committed. The mechanisms we had set up allowed us to welcome foreigners who had arrived in Italy in the best possible conditions ”.