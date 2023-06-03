The changes in the immigration policies of some Latin American countries lead hundreds of Venezuelans to consider the idea of ​​returning to their country. Recently, Peru and Chile tightened their measures towards foreigners who are in an irregular situation, while immigrants denounce discriminatory and xenophobic treatment. While the Venezuelan Government assures that 340,000 of its nationals have returned, without giving further details.

