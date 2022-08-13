The driver, trying to avoid the roadblock, accelerated sharply on the motorway but lost control of the vehicle

Three people died after the driver of a van carrying several migrants fled to try to avoid a police check in Austria: according to what was reported by the police, a woman and two men were killed when the vehicle has overturned. About 20 people were traveling on board the van, among them children. Seven of these were seriously injured in the accident near Kittsee, near the border with Hungary.

The driver, trying to avoid the roadblock, accelerated sharply on the freeway but lost control of the vehicle as he tried to take the next exit.