“Migrants pushed to Italy by the Russians of the Wagner group”. Salvini: “We are at the comics”

Migrants used by Russia as an instrument of pressure on Italy and Europe. This is supported by an article at the opening of Repubblica di Oggi, in which it is argued that “From the ports of Cyrenaica controlled by the brigade of Russian fighters, many more boats are leaving than in the last two years. To put pressure on our country and Europe”.

According to Repubblica, “from the coasts of Libya under the control of General Haftar’s militias supported by Russian mercenaries of the Wagner Group many more migrants are leaving than in the last two years. They sail from two areas in particular – the coasts near the ports of Derna and Tobruk – which were dormant ”.

Repubblica quotes a qualified source from the Italian security apparatuses: “Libya is a cannon aimed at the electoral campaign: immigration is perhaps the most powerful weapon for those who have an interest in destabilizing and, therefore, in interfering with the September vote”. And the article continues: “Our intelligence services had launched the first alert already a few weeks after the start of the war in Ukraine: the Kremlin can use its influence in Cyrenaica to increase the departures of asylum seekers. A new, more detailed alert in June “.

And Repubblica always concludes: “In recent days, coinciding with the crisis of the Draghi government, the signals collected from the ground have left no more doubts. The tap was turned on. And those who seek consensus will benefit by waving the bugbear of the invasion of migrants in front of the voters: first of all, Matteo Salvini “.

Pulled into question, Salvini replied: “For the left, Putin would be pushing the boats full of illegal immigrants to Italy. We are at the comedians, the fear of losing your seat makes bad jokes “, declared the leader of the League.” Spoiler: the fault lies with Pd and Lamorgese “, he adds.

