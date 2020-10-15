Chartres (Eure-et-Loir), special correspondent.

Suddenly, we can make out them in the distance, on the straight avenue that leads from the fields to the heart of the city. Then we hear them: “So-so-so, solidarity with undocumented migrants around the world! ”, Before distinguishing the banner in the name of the“ March of Solidarity ”behind which they advance. Leaving Rennes on October 3, the participants of the “Grand Ouest” branch of the March of Solidarity will stop in Chartres on Tuesday, October 13.

Others left Marseille on September 19, Lille or Strasbourg on October 3 as well. Organized at the call of more than 15 collectives of undocumented migrants, supported by some 270 organizations, the march of undocumented migrants will converge at the gates of Paris on Saturday October 17 (meeting points at 10 a.m. at the gates of Paris, Montreuil and Italy, and at 11 a.m. Porte de la Chapelle), before starting a “march to the Elysee” at the end of which they hope to meet the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, to whom they have written. An appointment that the Paris police headquarters refuses them, which has issued an order to prohibit demonstrators from approaching the Elysee Palace.

Our walkers love to use symbols. Before arriving in Chartres, they had a picnic in La Taye, a hamlet on the outskirts of the city. It was there that, on June 17, 1940, the prefect of Eure-et-Loir, a certain Jean Moulin, was tortured by the occupier for refusing to have Senegalese riflemen endorse the death of 9 villagers, killed in a German bombardment. A lie against a background of racism, intended to justify the massacre, by the Nazis, of the 26th Senegalese infantry battalion, which had opposed them with heroic resistance. A heavy choice, therefore, for these walkers, the majority of whom, like the soldiers who gave their lives for France, are from sub-Saharan Africa.

Arrived in the center of the city, the marchers and their local supporters form a gathering of around a hundred people. Excerpts from the letter sent to Emmanuel Macron are read: “We don’t walk to crave a gift, we walk to win equality. The lack of rights for undocumented migrants plagues the whole of society, promotes racism, legitimizes facies checks and all inequalities. We are walking for the future. “

Originally from Gabon, Baba, whose asylum application has been under investigation for a year, sums up the demands of the march: “We demand the regularization of all those who are on French territory, the closure of administrative detention centers, housing for all. “ In Rennes where he lives, he acknowledges that the municipality keeps its promise to no longer leave a child on the street: “But there is a real housing problem for isolated adults. The 115 is crowded and no longer welcomes anyone. “

Wrapped in a red windbreaker, Élysée has been in France since 2016. She says she had to leave the Democratic Republic of the Congo because of her sexual orientation. However, she was refused her asylum request: “We just want to live like everyone else, we want a job, to be useful to France. “ Céline, from the Aeresp collective (Reception of exiles and regularization of undocumented migrants) 28, denounces “The state that does not even assume the bare minimum so that the rights of people are respected. In Chartres there are people in the street every day, and the prefecture too often questions the papers of the minors who arrive ”. The procession sets off again towards a village hall in the Chartres suburbs, where a giant chili con carne is waiting for them, concocted by volunteers, shared in accordance with sanitary rules, before a restful night at the inhabitant’s. In France in 2020, will there be a representative of the State ready to fight to ensure respect for their rights and their dignity, as Jean Moulin did in June 1940 for the heroes of the 26th battalion of infantrymen?

Olivier Chartrain