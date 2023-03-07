Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani “is right in saying that Italy cannot do it alone. No country can do it alone. All countries must show solidarity and the best way forward will be for each member state to apply the Global Compact for safe, orderly and regular migration”. This was stated by the spokesman of the secretary general of the United Nations, Stéphane Dujarric, answering a question at the press conference on the declarations of the foreign minister on the necessary contribution of the EU and the UN to a solution to the migration crisis.

The spokesman underlined the need to remove the migration phenomenon “from the hands of criminal gangs that exploit vulnerable people” by selling seats on unsafe boats and putting people’s lives at risk “for an exorbitant amount”. “We also see it on the southern border of this country,” he said, speaking of Italy. “We see it all over Central America. Everything is in the hands of criminal gangs, and it shouldn’t be like this”, he continued, recalling the role of the International Organization for Migration (IOM), which “has been helping and assisting the countries of destination, transit and origin”.

