Nearly 8,000 people landed on Italian shores in August, a figure that represents an increase of about 7 percent compared to July, when landings stopped at 7,465. These figures were disclosed today from the office in Italy of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), according to which the increase in arrivals has significantly increased compared to the previous six months.

“Between January and June,” the UNHCR statement reads, “arrivals were, respectively: 2,258, 2,301, 6,857, 4,721, 4,976, 4,902.” According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, people who arrived on the Italian coast in August departed from Libya, Tunisia and Turkey. “Libya was the first country of departure, with approximately 70 percent of all sea arrivals in Italy,” the statement reads. “About 70 percent of people arriving in August disembarked in Lampedusa. Other ports of disembarkation include Roccella Ionica, Pozzallo, Ravenna, Genoa, Ancona.”

In August, according to the UNHCR, three deaths and one missing were recorded. “This figure is underestimated because it is based only on information collected by our teams upon disembarkation in Italy,” the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees emphasizes.