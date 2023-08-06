Two shipwrecks of migrants have occurred in the last few hours off the coast of Lampedusa: the toll is over 30 missing. The first cart of the sea sank to the bottom had 48 migrants on board, 45 of whom were saved: according to their stories, there would be 3 missing. On the second vessel there were instead 42 sub-Saharans, 14 of whom recovered: in this case the missing should be about thirty. Two bodies recovered: those of a woman and a one and a half year old child.

The first boat with 48 people on board had left from Sfax, in Tunisia: it would have sunk a couple of hours earlier than when the coast guard soldiers intercepted, about 23 miles southwest of Lampedusa, the people in sea. The survivors spoke of three missing: a woman and two men. The 14 survivors of the second boat, which also sailed from Sfax last Thursday, claimed that 42 of them left. Therefore, another 28 people are missing from the appeal.