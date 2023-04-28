Migrant emergency, Johansson left without the interior ministers of Italy, France and Germany. The EU has decided to block the tranche of aid. Analyses

On April 27, the European Commissioner for Home Affairs Yiva Johansson she flew in Tunisia. But the European mission to try to resolve the Tunisian question is nonetheless miserably failed. Johansson, in fact, left without the interior ministers of Italy, France And Germanywho had announced the mission a month ago and who however then decided to cancel the departure given the scarce reassurances obtained from the Tunisian president Saied. Situation that convinced the European institutions a block the tranche of aidwaiting for the Tunisian government to accept the conditions set by the International Monetary Fund.

In short, once again Europe, faced with a situation that now risks getting out of control, with a new probable invasion of migrants towards the European coasts (and above all towards the Italian ones) has shown itself split, uncertain and split. The premier Giorgia Meloniwho also in this case has shown a foresight and a vision that sadly most of the other European leaders seem to lack, has been trying for weeks to raise awareness the European institutions on this very serious crisis, which is affecting the North African country, but without being able to move too much a Europe unable to understand the consequences that a further worsening of the situation in Tunisia would have on the European continent.

Tunisia, until recently the emblem of the Arab Spring, is collapsing under the blows of an unprecedented economic crisis which threatens to generate a unprecedented exodus towards the European coasts. President Karis Saiedwho was elected in 2019, has seized most of the powers in 2021, closing the elected parliament and replacing the government before moving to rule by decree and rewriting the constitution. Many observers say Saied dismantled democracy and freedoms won in a 2011 revolution that triggered the Arab Spring.

