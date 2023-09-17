





06:31 A Venezuelan migrant holds his child as they cross the Muerto River in the Darién Gap, as they continue their journey to the border with the United States, in Acandí, Colombia. © Reuters / Stringer

Despite the well-known dangers of crossing the Darién jungle, thousands of migrants continue to cross heading north. So far in 2023, these steps have increased considerably, with more than 350,000 registrations at the immigration stations in the Panamanian province bordering Colombia. Figures that already exceeded those reported in 2022. In parallel, Unicef ​​warned that one in four migrants moving through Latin America and the Caribbean are minors.