“I want to send a clear message to those who want to enter Italy illegally…”. In an inconspicuous outfit, chromatically subdued compared to the vamp Piaciona e Sbaciucchiona, somewhat recalling the passage from the self-assured Duce, in the Badoglian tone of “The war continues”, ours reminded the desperate emigrants of what they already know, as a refrain for a long time. And those who still push them towards adventure also know that “la Capa”, if she had wanted to avoid today’s catastrophic collapse, the indecent dramatic spectacle shown to the whole world, would not have wasted a year going around Piaciona everywhere, witnessing, at the same time, with the surge in arrivals, sometimes quadrupling them, compared to the same period of the previous year.

Now, looking the easily predictable collapse, what does ours do? He invites his friend-enemy-rival Ursula von der Leyen to see together in Lampedusa, what we have all seen and see on TV. Then they will go to lunch together to talk about the brilliant and new idea of ​​our “statesman”: to stop human traffickers and mass illegal immigration. And how is it achieved? She replied: “As it is written in our programs: with a European mission, even a naval one if necessary…”.

Full as it is of itself, Meloni does not explain why, if the solution was already written in the programs, we are at this point. And, above all, who would be responsible for this shameful catastrophe? Finally, Meloni returns to the song that brought her to the government and then to the accusations of no longer singing it: the naval blockade, called “European mission, even naval if necessary”, a mission immediately defined as a military turning point. Military.

Totò would be needed again for this turning point: Totò and the rejection of migrants. What would Totò or someone for him do, perhaps the creator of military rigor, if from the tub full of migrants, as soon as the threatening European ship was alerted, they all dived, swimming for better or worse towards the more solid European ship? Or what if the float overloaded with migrants, imitating the famous Rackete, was unable to brake, crashing into the military ship? And those with the engine deliberately failing? All these scoundrels would be held for 18 months and then sent back to their homes. But in a year and a half of holiday-escape at our expense, many things can change…

Sallusti, notoriously more and more in love with Piaciona, titled what he believes to be his masterpiece “Traitors unmasked”, that is, the usual knife brothers or cousins ​​(French and German), guilty of working in the opposite direction to that of Meloni, obviously, to put us in trouble. I don’t know if the accusation and the alleged unmasking are fantasies. However, I know that in Europe we all have sovereignist states, regardless of their official declarations. In a jumble of competing and, in fact, strongly sovereignist states, the presence of divergent policies masked in official declarations is certainly possible.

But it would be almost impossible if in Europe we decided to resume the discussion on the EDC (European Defense Community). I have the satisfaction of having convinced my four closest physicist friends yesterday that the institution of the CED, formulated in the 50s of the last century by giant politicians, compared to the current pygmies, exhibitionist, narcissistic and short-sighted talkers, could have solved the root, also the very dramatic current problem of immigration.

Because the EDC, contemplating the establishment of a European army and a federal Europe, would have avoided behaviors with divergent and conflicting policies, in which some nations “work” to converge migratory flows on Italy. La Piaciona who ignored and ignores the history of Ukraine, otherwise she would not have taken such a grossly unbalanced position in favor of Hollywood Zelensky, also ignores the unfortunate rejection of the CED project. Otherwise you too would have to agree with Cerno, who said “From today I no longer feel European”

If Piaciona or Elly Schlein wanted to have a clear, comprehensive, advantageous and above all dignified political program for all of us, they should want to leave NATO. They would stop being Yes man dummies and saying “I’m with the sleepwalker, confused, colluding, crackling (sorry, why not call him too and even more so, “er stinky”?). They should belong to the neutral bloc: we have had too many wars.

To arrive at such a wise position, in the shortest time, the most aware politicians, who know the most about history and, in particular, the most recent one, should make this proposal: let’s go back 71 years! But let’s not make the same very serious mistake of not creating a true European union. I think younger people have never heard of CED. And the elderly who experienced the birth of his proposal, its acceptance and two years later its rejection, will believe that that idea is dead, so much so that it is no longer talked about!

In fact: “The seventieth anniversary of an event that marked the moment in which Europe was closest to becoming a federal state has passed in complete silence: a moment followed – immediately afterwards – by the most serious and fatal failure on that path. Precisely on 27 May seventy years ago – in 1952, in Paris – the Treaty establishing the European Defense Community (EDC) was signed by representatives of France, Germany, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Italy” (MicroMega, Michele Marchesiello , June 7, 2022).

