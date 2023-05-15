The video we received from Tunisia is horrible, and we publish it obviously covering up the identity of the attacked person. A Tunisian boy is tortured to have his family pay a ransom. In Tunisia the situation is increasingly devastating, and several witnesses speak of scenarios that are now not far from the violence in Libya. In Tunisia, essentially what happens in Libya is being repeated: taking advantage of rejections, sometimes financed by European countries, migrants are in fact often held prisoner, and end up at the mercy of the mafia.



