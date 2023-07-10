The complaint was made by the NGO Walking Borders. One of the fishing boats carrying at least 200 migrants, including many children, had departed from Kafountine
A fishing boat carrying at least 200 migrants, including many children, which departed from Kafountine in southern Senegal, has been missing for more than a week and is feared to have foundered off the Canary Islands, reports the NGO Walking Borders. It seems that two other similar boats with other migrants on board are missing, one of the two with 65 people on board, the other with 60. An airplane is participating in the search.
