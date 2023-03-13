Migrant massacre, the ferrymen do not carry out “humanitarian” actions. We only have to say thanks to the military who help. Analyses

Go down in the arena of controversy it’s very easy. Italy is a democratic country and written or verbal opinions addressed even harshly and pedantically are almost always tolerated, which are then, for those who receive them, offensive if not disparaging. I too want to try my hand at this baillamme of voices and writings because the time to have a little ‘education and respect for all: alive and dead. I’m not a philosopher, nor do I claim to be, but I would like to tell all those people who show up with flags and banners that this is not how a position is carried out on sea tragedies.

I just read an article where one of the survivors reported from the online site msn.com That He says: “I arrived in Turkey about a year ago and we requested theto international protection. The Turkish authorities have denied the application for international protection mine and my husband, which is why we had to leave to turkey and therefore illegally traveling to Italy. To this end, through a relative of mine, we came into contact with a trafficker whose name I do not remember, but I believe is a trafficker of Turkish nationality. To this trafficker, my husband and I paid the sum of 7,000 euros each“. Migrants, survivor of investigators: “Five days of navigation for 7 thousand euros, then the crash in the night”.

Please read it in full if not for culture then at least for the record. So it’s true what I’ve been preaching for a long time (and I’m not the only one) that the organizers and the “ferrymen” do not do it out of pure humanitarian spirit, but for moneysailing with driftwood without medical assistance, without food and water and without insurance and I don’t even know if they are kind and at the end of the trip, when it goes well, left to fend for themselves and if help doesn’t arrive “who cares” both the ferrymen are only safe because they are recovered by their “colleagues” with fast boats or they manage to escape across the border, naturally helped, in spite of the humanitarian spirit.

Subscribe to the newsletter

