Asylum seekers who waited months in Mexico for a response to their requests have already begun crossing into the United States. Coinciding with Joe Biden’s first month in the White House, the Government opened the borders and now gradually receives refugee petitioners who were under the Migrant Protection Protocol, a rule implemented by the Trump Administration. This is the first measure that Biden hopes to restore the right to asylum in the United States.

After waiting for months for the processing of their refugee cases in Mexico, asylum seekers with active processes and under the MPP (Migrant Protection Program) program began to cross into the United States.

His arrival represents a new step by the Democratic Administration to print a turn to the immigration policy imposed by Donald Trump and that forced migrants to wait for a response to their requests on the other side of the southern border.

Although the process is moving slowly, it renews the hope of those seeking a new life in the United States. “We have the feeling that, from one moment to the next, they tell us that we are going inside and it is an enormous happiness, because finally we are going to reunite with our families,” says Francisco Hernández, a Salvadoran who is waiting to be able to cross. The Government indicates that those who do not have pending cases will be immediately expelled from the country.

And while the reception progresses slowly, the Biden Administration recalls that it is committed to comprehensive long-term immigration reform, a pending task for years to welcome more than 11 million immigrants who already reside in the country as full citizens. .

However, the announcements in favor of migrants contrast with the possible reopening of a controversial juvenile detention center in South Miami, closed during the Trump administration due to pressure from activists.