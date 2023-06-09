The EU Council has found a agreement with “wide support” on the negotiating position on two key regulations of the EU pact on asylum and migration, which will now be negotiated with the Parliament. This was announced by the Swedish presidency of the EU, in Luxembourg, through the mouth of the Minister for Migrations, Maria Malmer Stenergard, immediately after the vote. According to diplomatic sources, the vote on the Council’s negotiating position saw theabstention of six member countries: Poland, Hungary, Slovakia, Lithuania, Malta and Bulgaria. Italy voted in favour.

Read also

Johansson: “Historic decision”

Today a “historic decision was taken, with enormous support for the general approach to these two very sensitive and difficult files”, underlined the Commissioner for Internal Affairs Ylva Johansson, at a press conference in Luxembourg. “When I started my job – he continues – migration policy had been blocked for years in the Council. Migrations were seen as a toxic topic and the main task Ursula von der Leyen gave me was to unblock this blocked situation”. Johansson is not worried about the trilogue, the interinstitutional negotiation with Parliament, which has different positions on the two regulations, especially as regards relocations: “We are used to trilogues”, she says.

Metsola: “Decisive progress”

“The agreement reached by the Member States on the new migration rules is a good news“, says the president of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola via social media. “The European Parliament welcomes this decisive progress and is ready to start negotiations immediately to reach an agreement before the end of the mandate”, she concludes. With today’s agreement a Luxembourg, echoes the Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas, “we have shown that we are not giving up. After years of failures, we have shown that Europe can produce results on migration”.

Piantedosi: “Consensus on all our proposals”

Italy “will not be the collection center for immigrants on behalf of Europe”, satisfied Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi, at the end of the Internal Affairs Council in Luxembourg. Our country, continues the minister in a written statement, “has obtained consensus on all the proposals put forward during today’s Council. First of all, we have avoided the hypothesis that Italy and all the member states of first entry would be paid to keep irregular migrants in their territories”.

“We have obtained – he continues – the creation of a new European fund for third countries of origin and transit of flows (external dimension). In the system, as a compulsory measure of solidarity complementary to relocation, compensation for the ‘dublinants’ is also envisaged. We have managed to obtain a reference legal framework for possible agreements with safe third countries. We have also avoided the introduction of restrictions that would have excluded some countries”.

“Even the terms of responsibility of the country of first entry for Sar cases (search and rescue, ed) – he adds – have been reduced thanks to our intervention. For the first time, Sar cases are considered under the responsibility of the European Union. As regards border procedures, on which Italy, at a national level, was ahead of European times, with the measures introduced by the Cutro decree, we managed to obtain the creation of an effective European control system for external borders. also obtained a clause for reviewing the system after an initial test of sustainability. An agreement was also reached on financial support measures for the operational implementation (also through infrastructure) of border procedures”.

Italy has obtained that the funds that member countries will pay for each unrelocated migrant, at the rate of 20 thousand euros per person not accepted, flow into a “fund”, entrusted to the European Commission, “to achieve what Italy wanted, and which is finally being achieved: concrete projects on the external dimension”, explains Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi. It is also, he continues, a “matter of dignity, of our history and of our position”. Because Italy, he underlines, “doesn’t accept compensation for becoming a place of detention for immigrants. We didn’t want our geographical position to become a natural destiny”. That money will therefore be used to finance “projects on the external dimension” of migration, therefore “agreements with third countries, infrastructures”, a key on which our country has been pressing for years.

The node of the connection with the country of transit

The question of linking an asylum seeker with the transit country to which he or she intends to be sent back in case of rejection of the asylum application, clarified the Swedish Migration Minister Maria Malmer Stenergard, in a press conference, “is one of the points that was slightly revised today. It is up to the Member States to determine whether there is a connection between the asylum seeker and the third country” to which he or she intends to be sent back. In the negotiating position on regulations voted today “there is still a link, but it is up to the Member States to evaluate it”. The issue of the migrant’s ‘connection’ with the transit country was one of the latest points of friction: some countries insisted that returning a migrant to the transit country was only possible if there was a link between the person and that country, while other countries, such as Italy, did not want this connection to exist. The country of transit must in any case be a “safe third country”, in line with international law.