During the last year, the world was put to the test after the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, an unknown virus that paralyzed all activities and caused the closure of borders to contain its spread. What did not stop was the flight of thousands of people who had to leave their homes in search of safety. By the end of 2020, 82.4 million men, women, girls and boys were forcibly displaced, a record number, in times when transit routes were shorter.

The data of the exodus around the planet reached a new record that UNHCR detailed in a report, on the subject of World Refugee and Displaced Day. The global report on displacement reveals the situation of those who flee in the world.

More than 68% of refugees and IDPs abroad come from just five countries: Syria, Venezuela, Afghanistan, South Sudan and Myanmar. We review in this program the most relevant data of the report.